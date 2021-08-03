Jefferson Parish Emergency Rental Assistance: Eligibility and Applying

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Officials with Jefferson Parish are reminding the public of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program available to eligible residents.

The program is open to eligible landlords and tenants who lack sufficient income or resources to pay rent as a result of COVID-19.

Upon qualifying, residents could have up to 15 months of rent paid, including back rent dating back to April 2020. Eligible residents could also have up to three months of future rent paid, including late fees, penalties, and documented court costs.

Qualifications

Those who qualify for the program include people living and renting in Jefferson Parish who have been economically impacted by COVID and have not yet received rental assistance from another program.

Applicants must meet certain income guidelines and provide proof of income and past-due rent payments.

The criteria for eligible applicants include:

Being asident of Jefferson Parish.

Being at least one month past due on rent payments.

Having a current residential lease agreement.

Having current utility bill in applicant’s name.

Was current on the rental payments before April 1, 2020, and in otherwise good standing with payment and terms of their Lease.

Total household income not to exceed the Low-Income limits (80% of Area Median Income) established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Jefferson Parish, adjusted by household size. Tenant Income Limits** (cannot exceed per household size) 1 Person: $39,450 2 Person: $45,050 3 Person: $50,700 4 Person: $56,300 5 Person: $60,850 6 Person: $65,350 7 Person: $69,850 8 Person: $74,350



* Income guidelines apply to current household income related to COVID-19 income loss.

**- FY2021 HUD Income limits are subject to change.

Learn more about the program and apply for rental assistance by clicking here.