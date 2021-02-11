Jefferson Parish announces pandemic meal assistance program for seniors

JEFFERSON, La. — Jefferson Parish will begin providing free meals to seniors and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 22, through a partnership with the federal government.

CLICK HERE to apply.

“Jefferson Parish continues to find ways to serve those who are most in need during the COVID crisis,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano (District 2). “This long-awaited program will help both our restaurants and those seniors who are at great risk for contracting the virus.”

Meals inspired by recipes from participating local restaurants will be provided to the following range of residents impacted by COVID-19:

Senior Citizens aged 65 or older who reside in Jefferson Parish,

Senior Citizens aged 60-64 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or ordered to stay in quarantine by a doctor, or

Senior Citizens aged 60-64 who have mobility limitations that force them to be homebound or have underlying/high risk health conditions that make it best to practice self-quarantine.

All participants must reside in Jefferson Parish and not be receiving any other Federal or State Food Nutritional Benefits or Assistance (EBT/Food Stamps, SNAP, Meals on Wheels, etc.).

Applications will be evaluated and approved on a first-come, first-served basis from Feb.11 – Feb.18, 2021. The program is scheduled to begin distribution on February 22 for a guaranteed 30-day period.

Approved applicants will receive a single meal each day for a consecutive 30 days in bi-weekly installments of three to four meals per delivery. Meals will be delivered via contactless home deliveries for those who are unable to pick up meals from a designated location.