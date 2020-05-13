Jason Ginty rocks for 24 hours for a good cause

NEW ORLEANS – Fans of rock n’ roll radio in New Orleans know the name Jason Ginty. He’s been on the airwaves playing classic rock for decades, but now he’s rocking in an entirely different way.

Ginty sat down in a rocking chair at noon on May 13, and he pledged not to get up for a full 24 hours.

The rocking stunt is a fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank, which has been hard at work serving those in the community that need help getting food on the table during the COVID-19 crisis.

Donations starting at $1 are being collected at https://no-hunger.org/bayou957. Every dollar donated provides four meals to members of the community who are most at need.

This one veteran rocker is making a world of difference, just by sitting there.