January 8 COVID-19 Update: 3,300 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 7,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Two days after recording new all-time highs in single-day reporting with 6,882, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a second straight drop in new cases on Friday. The LDH reports 3,372 new cases overnight.

However, an additional 105 deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 7,833.

The total number of cases statewide is now 341,431.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 2,069 infected people hospitalized, and 220 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 280,373 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 4).