January 7 COVID-19 Update: 4,500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 7,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

A day after recording new all-time highs in single-day reporting with 6,882, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 4,526 new cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases statewide is now 338,054.

An additional 47 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,728.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 2,033 infected people hospitalized, and 219of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 280,373 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 4).