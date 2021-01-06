January 6 COVID-19 Update: Nearly 6,900 cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 7,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana hit an all time high in single day reporting, with 6,882 new cases overnight. The previous high was 6,754 reported on Dec. 30.

The total number of cases statewide is now 333,524.

An additional 46 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,681.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,993 infected people hospitalized, and 207 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 280,373 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.