January 5 COVID-19 Update: More than 4,400 cases reported overnight

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,454 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 50 more deaths Tuesday, January 5, 2021, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 326,648 and deaths to 7,635.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,974 infected people hospitalized, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 263,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.