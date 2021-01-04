January 4 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,100 cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana reported 1,190 new cases.

The total number of cases statewide is now 322,181.

An additional 48 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,585.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,891 infected people hospitalized, and 207 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 263,712 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.