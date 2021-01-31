January 31 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 400,000 total cases statewide

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,355 new cases overnight.

An additional 58 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,859.

The total number of cases statewide is now 400,626.

State leaders worried about maintaining adequate COVID-19 vaccine supply

There are currently 1,416 infected people hospitalized, and 199 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).