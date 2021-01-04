January 3 COVID-19 Update: More than 5,700 cases reported since NYE in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – More than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana hit an all time high in single day reporting, with 6,754 new cases overnight.

The total number of cases statewide is now 321,058.

An additional 49 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,537.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,833 infected people hospitalized, and 204 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 263,712 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.