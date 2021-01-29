January 29 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 8,800 deaths, reports 2,300 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,369 new cases overnight.

An additional 58 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,801.

The total number of cases statewide is now 397,276.

There are currently 1,546 infected people hospitalized, and 198 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).