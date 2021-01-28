Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

January 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,517 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,517 new cases overnight.

An additional 55 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,743.

The total number of cases statewide is now 394,909.

There are currently 1,590 infected people hospitalized, and 206 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).

