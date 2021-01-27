Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

January 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports additional 3,868 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,868 new cases overnight.

An additional 67 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,688.

State leaders worried about maintaining adequate COVID-19 vaccine supply

The total number of cases statewide is now 392,416.

There are currently 1,625 infected people hospitalized, and 203 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News