January 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports additional 2,654 cases



NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,654 new cases overnight.

An additional 31 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,621.

The total number of cases statewide is now 388,562.

There are currently 1,646 infected people hospitalized, and 217 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 320,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 18).