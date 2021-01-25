January 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports additional 2,075 cases



NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 8,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,075 new cases overnight.

An additional 25 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,590.

The total number of cases statewide is now 385,942.

There are currently 1,638 infected people hospitalized, and 219 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 320,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 18).