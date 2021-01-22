January 22 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,937 new cases overnight



NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,937 new cases overnight.

An additional 41 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,483.

The total number of cases statewide is now 380,255.

There are currently 1,747 infected people hospitalized, and 216 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 320,025 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 18).

