January 20 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,536 new cases, 59 deaths overnight



NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,536 new cases overnight.

An additional 59 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,383.

The total number of cases statewide is now 374,582.

There are currently 1,858 infected people hospitalized, and 243 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 320,025 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 18).

Jan. 12 New Orleans update