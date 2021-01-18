January 18 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 961 new cases overnight



NEW ORLEANS — Over 8,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 961 new cases overnight.

An additional 50 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,253.

The total number of cases statewide is now 369,951.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,894infected people hospitalized, and 239 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 298,614 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 11).

Jan. 12 New Orleans update