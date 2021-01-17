Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

January 17 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 4,122 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Over 8,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 4,122 new cases overnight.

LDH puts the current death total for the state at 8,203.

The total number of cases statewide is now 368,980.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,930 infected people hospitalized, and 237 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 298,614 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 11).

