January 15 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 3,700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 8,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,712 new cases overnight.

Due to a data system issue, LDH did not update deaths on Jan. 15, so the current death total available for the state remains 8,080.

The total number of cases statewide is now 364,853.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 2,001 infected people hospitalized, and 242 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 298,614 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 11).

Jan. 12 New Orleans update