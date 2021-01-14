Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

January 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 5,300 new cases overnight

Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 8,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,318 new cases overnight, which is a sharp increase from Wednesday’s overnight total of 2,902.

An additional 58 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 8,080. This is the second highest number of deaths reported in one day.

The total number of cases statewide is now 361,148.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,975 infected people hospitalized, and 245 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 298,614 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 11).

