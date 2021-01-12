Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

January 12 COVID-19 Update: Death toll continues unfortunate upward trend

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 4,673 new cases overnight.

An additional 53 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 7,971. This is the second highest number of deaths reported in one day.

The total number of cases statewide is now 352,939.

According to data from the LDH, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 2,035 infected people hospitalized, and 244 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 280,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 4).

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

