Jan. 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 31,000 new cases, death toll reaches 15K

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The cumulative death toll has now reached 15,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 31,161 new cases over the weekend.

Since 12/30, 31,161 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That’s out of 123,530 tests. The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated with the cumulative numbers since 12/30. pic.twitter.com/vNgxMGY2O5 — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 3, 2022

The 1/3/22 vaccine update is delayed. The dashboard will be updated as soon as possible. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 3, 2022

An additional 15 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 15,001.

The total number of cases statewide is now 859,856.

There are currently 1,106 infected people hospitalized, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,796,111 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,333,423 (as of Dec. 27).

According to the LDH, 64 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 16-22 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 75 percent of the deaths and 77 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.