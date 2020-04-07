Jail inmate released over coronavirus concerns fatally shot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man released from a Louisiana jail due to concerns over the coronavirus has been shot and killed.

News outlets report 33-year-old Glynn McCormick was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. He had spent nearly two years in jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting. McCormick had been released by an Orleans parish district judge the previous Thursday.

His attorney defended the decision to advocate for his client’s release.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney criticized the release in a statement and said the death was completely avoidable.