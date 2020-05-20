Jahlisa Gordon is a Health Care Hero of the Day!

SLIDELL, LA — Jahlisa Gordon began working at Park Provence Senior Living in Slidell when she was a teenager. Now she’s the executive chef. Her responsibilities have changed over the years, but most recently they also include helping to keep the facility’s residents safe from the coronavirus.

For her work, Gordon is our Health Care Hero of the Day, sponsored by Schonberg Care.

Gordon says that instead of the residents eating in the facility’s dining room, the meals are delivered to their rooms. Park Provence’s precautions for the coronavirus include keeping residents in their rooms for more hours of the day as well as wearing plenty of PPE around them.

“When they were in the dining room, we were able to see them, talk to them, give them that tap on the shoulder to say, ‘C’mon, let’s go ahead and finish eating. You need this nutrition’,” Gordon told WGNO.

But she’s also taking extra steps to make sure the residents continue to smile while enjoying their meals. For more of her story, click on the video at the top of this page.