Italy eases long lockdown, leaders push vaccine effort

An Indian health worker of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, (GMCH) collects flower petals showered from an Indian Air Force helicopter in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part of the Armed Forces’ efforts to thank the workers, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Indians line up to buy liquor outside one the liquor shops which was reopened Monday after six weeks lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India’s six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country’s 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Refugees and migrants wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, wait to get on a bus after their arrival at the port of Piraeus, near Athens on Monday, May 4, 2020. Greek authorities are moving 400 migrants, mostly families, to the mainland to help ease overcrowded conditions at the camp Moria in Lesbos island. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Workers at a hair salon work on customers, all wearing face masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, in Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020.The Greek government started relaxing the restrictions against the COVID-19 from Monday and throughout May and June. The authorities warned Greeks to remain vigilant and maintain strict hygiene and social distancing protocols.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, two local boys walk past the the empty plaza of Hallgrimskirkja Church, a popular tourist destination in downtown Reykjavik. High schools, dentists and hair salons are about to reopen in Iceland, which has managed to get a grip on the coronavirus through the world’s most extensive regime of testing. By identifying infected people even when they had no symptoms, the tiny North Atlantic nation managed to identify and isolate cases where many bigger countries have struggled. (AP Photo/Egill Bjarnason)

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the Armed Forces’ efforts to thank the workers, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indians leave for work in cars and motorcycles in the morning in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India’s six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country’s 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People gather for a barbecue at a scenic area in Fangshan district in Beijing, Monday, May 4, 2020, after authorities loosened up nationwide restrictions after months of lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, enter the Syntagma Metro station in central Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020. The Greek government started relaxing the restrictions against the COVID-19 from Monday and throughout May and June. The authorities warned Greeks to remain vigilant and maintain strict hygiene and social distancing protocols. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A woman passes by the entrance of a subway station in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A coffee shop opens for takeaway in Rome, Monday, May 4, 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Workers at a hair salon work on customers, all wearing face masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, in Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020.The Greek government started relaxing the restrictions against the COVID-19 from Monday and throughout May and June. The authorities warned Greeks to remain vigilant and maintain strict hygiene and social distancing protocols.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Women take smartphones photos of their children as they gather for a barbecue at a scenic area in Fangshan district in Beijing, Monday, May 4, 2020, after authorities loosened up nationwide restrictions after months of lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Commuters sit in the subway in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. Marks on the floor show the correct distance to be kept. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A girl runs in front of the Sforza Castle in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROME (AP) — Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy Monday as Europe’s longest lockdown started to ease, while countries from Iceland to India took a patchwork of steps to loosen coronavirus restrictions. Businesses including hairdressers in Greece and restaurants in Lebanon were opening their doors under new conditions.

With pressure growing in many countries for more measures to restart the economy, politicians also were trying to boost funding for research into a vaccine for COVID-19. There are hopes that one could be available in months, but warnings that it could take much longer.

Italy, the first European country hit by the pandemic and a nation with one of the world’s highest death tolls, started stirring after its two-month shutdown. In all, 4.4 million Italians were able to return to work, and restrictions on movement eased.

Traffic in downtown Rome picked up, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, parks reopened and flower vendors returned to the Campo dei Fiori market for the first time since March 11.

“It’s something that brings happiness and joy, and people have been missing that these days,” vendor Stefano Fulvi said. He doesn’t expect to break even anytime soon, “but you have to take the risk at some point.”

But Europeans’ new-found freedoms are limited as officials are wary of setting off a second wave of infections.

In Italy, mourners are able to attend funerals, but services are limited to 15 people and there is still no word on when Masses will resume. Restaurants scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service, but sit-down service is several weeks away.

Southern Italy braced for the return of students and workers who were trapped in the hard-hit north when the lockdown took effect. Some regional governors said they would require anyone arriving home to go into quarantine for two weeks.

“It’s a new page that we must write together, with trust and responsibility,” Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a message to Italians.

Belgium allowed some companies to open offices to employees, though remote work is still encouraged. Like Italians, Greeks, Spaniards and many others in Europe, Belgians are being told to wear masks on public transport.

Italians still have to carry certifications explaining why they are out. Greece, which began lifting its seven-week lockdown Monday, dropped a similar requirement for people to send an SMS or carry a self-written permit justifying being outdoors.

Greek hair salons and some stores such as those selling books and sports goods reopened, with strict hygiene and distancing measures.

Athens haidresser Konstantina Harisiadi had installed plexiglass barriers at reception and at manicure stations. A new sign, “Silence is security,” was meant to discourage chit-chat and limit the potential for virus transmission. On her first day open, all her clients were wearing masks.

Harisiadi was booked through the end of the month but, forced to operate with far fewer clients than usual, making ends meet will be a struggle.

“We’re going to try for the best,” she said, adding she doesn’t want to resort to firing any staff. “As the owner of a small business that has the nature of a family, I’m going to avoid it. And along with my co-workers I’m going to look for solutions to manage.”

But she also lamented the way the atmosphere will inevitably change.

“Things are different. There’s no spontaneity — we can’t greet each other, speak, laugh. We’re entering a new era,” she said.

People in hard-hit Spain ventured out for the first time for haircuts or food take-outs, but many small shops were still closed as owners worked on meeting strict health and hygiene guidelines. Neighboring Portugal also eased its confinement measures and allowed small stores to open.

On Europe’s western edge, Iceland also reopened hair salons — along with high schools, dentists and other businesses — after the country tamed its virus outbreak.

In the Middle East, Lebanon is allowing restaurants to open at 30% capacity during the day starting Monday. But many business owners say they won’t reopen because they would be losing more money if they operate under such restrictions in a faltering economy. Cafes, clubs and bars have been ordered to stay shut through June.

India allowed some economic activities to resume after a five-week halt, even as the pace of infections has slightly accelerated. The lockdown has achieved a slowdown in the spread of the virus but has caused immense hardship for India’s poor.

An estimated 1.5 million South Africans returned to work after a five-week lockdown. The mining, manufacturing and selected retail sectors began reopening with up to 30% of their workforce. Trains, buses and private minibus taxis resumed operations with reduced occupancy, and all South Africans must wear face masks in public.

Russia reported a steady rise in the number of infections, fueling concerns the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities say that broader testing has contributed to a surge. Russia’s economy has been partially shut since late March, and lockdown measures have been extended through May 11.

Governments around the world have reported 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths, including more than 67,000 dead in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Deliberately concealed outbreaks, low testing rates and the severe strain the disease has placed on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is undoubtedly much greater.

Developing a vaccine will be the key to returning to less restricted everyday life. On Monday, an alliance of world leaders was holding a virtual summit hoping to drum up around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) for vaccine research, some 2 billion euros for treatments and 1.5 billion for testing. Officials say that amount is just the start.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Norway and top European Union officials said that money raised will be channeled mostly through recognized global health organizations. The EU’s executive Commission had hoped that the United States would take part, but it remained unclear what role, if any, Washington might play in the donor conference.

Germany’s health minister said there are “promising” developments but warned that developing vaccines is one of the biggest challenges in medecine.

“I would be glad if we succeeded in a few months, but I think we must remain realistic,” Jens Spahn told ARD television on Sunday. “It can also take years, because of course there can be setbacks — we have seen that with other vaccines.”

Moulson reported from Berlin. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.