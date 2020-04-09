Italy Catholic charity decries nursing home use

A medical staffer makes his way to the ICU unit of Rome’s San Filippo Neri Hospital’s Covid department, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME — One of Italy’s most influential Catholic charities is demanding the government guarantee access to health care for residents of nursing homes after hundreds have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sant’Egidio Community, which is close to the Vatican, says it was “scandalous” some eldercare homes were being used as wards for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Prosecutors have already launched a criminal investigation into Italy’s largest nursing home, the 1,000-bed Pio Albergho Trivulzio facility in Milan, following complaints that management downplayed the risk of infection after accepting recovering virus patients.

The scandal at Trivulzio has underscored the overall problem in Europe of huge numbers of dead in nursing homes and the lack of coherent data about how many residents had the virus.