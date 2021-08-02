Influx of eviction petitions slam Orleans Parish following end of CDC eviction ban

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Landlords can now evict tenants for not paying rent after the CDC’s nationwide eviction ban ended this weekend.



During the pandemic, the moratorium was put into place to ease the burden for those struggling to pay rent.

Orleans Parish First City Court Clerk Austin Badin says more than 500 eviction petitions are on his desk.

Badon will extend his office hours this week in anticipation of the influx of eviction filings. He says his office will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Normal office hours are from 9 until 4 p-m.