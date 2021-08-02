Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Influx of eviction petitions slam Orleans Parish following end of CDC eviction ban

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Landlords can now evict tenants for not paying rent after the CDC’s nationwide eviction ban ended this weekend.

During the pandemic, the moratorium was put into place to ease the burden for those struggling to pay rent.
Orleans Parish First City Court Clerk Austin Badin says more than 500 eviction petitions are on his desk.

Badon will extend his office hours this week in anticipation of the influx of eviction filings. He says his office will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Normal office hours are from 9 until 4 p-m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News