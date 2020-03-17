Infections spreading rapidly in New Orleans retirement home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says a dozen residents of a New Orleans retirement home are now infected by the coronavirus, which has proven more lethal for older people than other age groups.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says the latest death from COVID-19 was a resident of the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans.

A city health official says the virus is spreading much faster in New Orleans than in other U.S. cities.

The governor has ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout.