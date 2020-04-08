India: coronavirus update

An officer checks the quality as Jammu and Kashmir police personnel make face masks and personal protective gear amid COVID-19 outbreak in Jammu, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/ Channi Anand)

NEW DELHI, India — The number of confirmed cases in India has crossed the 5,000 mark, with 149 deaths.

Although the cases are spread over roughly 40% of India’s districts, they are concentrated in India’s densely populated urban centers. Mumbai, previously known as Bombay, is the worst impacted.

India’s strategy is focused around identifying “containment zones” where efforts would be targeted on restricting the virus “within a defined geographic area” to break the chain of transmission. But officials say the next week would be pivotal. India has only conducted 121,271 tests, but is likely to scale up testing in the coming days.

India has put its entire population, one-fifth of the worlds’ population, under lockdown until April 14.