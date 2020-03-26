Increased testing shows ballooning virus cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is scrambling to ready makeshift hospitals and track down ventilators as the steady uptick of coronavirus cases continues.

Increased testing capacity in the state is demonstrating what officials feared: a ballooning number of infected people that remains among the highest per-capita rates in the nation.

The latest figures from Louisiana’s health department Wednesday showed nearly 1,800 people in the state were confirmed to have the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of 400 from the previous day.

Sixty-five Louisiana residents have died from the disease. President Donald Trump has granted a federal disaster declaration for the state.