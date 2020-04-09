In St. Tammany Parish, Waste Management requests residents temporarily stop placing yard and bulk waste curbside

SLIDELL, LA – Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Federal and State Emergency Declarations, Waste Management is focusing its employees on the collection of household waste and recycling, which are essential health and safety services in our community.

As residential trash volumes increase, it is likely this will continue as people are sheltering in place, working from home and schools are closed. Because of this increase in volume, Waste Management is asking residents in St. Tammany Parish to voluntarily refrain from or limit the amount of bulk and yard waste materials placed curbside at this time. These items will continue to be collected, however there may be a delay in doing so.

Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.

Household waste and recycling will continue to be collected during this time. Check wm.com/alerts for the latest service updates and register for text and email alerts, or chat with a virtual assistant. Waste Management appreciates your cooperation during these difficult times.