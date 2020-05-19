In Baton Rouge, USS KIDD Veterans Museum reopens

BATON ROUGE – USS KIDD Veterans Museum has officially re-opened to the public, following a two-month closure in alignment with Governor Edwards’ proclamations back in March.

The Museum is complying with the State Fire Marshal’s recommendations through the “Open Safely” program.

USS KIDD is located on the Mississippi River in Downtown Baton Rouge. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Admission is charged. For more information, please call USS KIDD at 225-342-1942, or visit the website.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum recently received a Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant of $15,000 from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

“These funds will provide some much-needed general operating support allowing the Museum to re-open. The efforts of our legislators, specifically, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, U.S. Representative Garret Graves, State Senator Cleo Fields, and State Representative Larry Selders, are greatly appreciated.”

USS KIDD (DD-661), in addition, has been awarded a Tin Can Sailors, Inc. grant of $10,000, from the Thomas J. Peltin Destroyer Museum Grant Program, to complete the galley restoration project. Tin Can Sailors exists to preserve and honor destroyers, their history, and the veterans who served aboard them.