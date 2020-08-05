Iberville Parish sheriff beats COVID-19 and leaves hospital

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD)- After days of coughing and being alone in the hospital, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi beat the COVID-19.

Stassi tested positive for the virus on July 29. During the sheriff’s time in the hospital he was on 5 liters of oxygen and took the medication, remdesivir, for a 5 day period.

“The thing about this virus is that it affects people in so many different ways. Some people loosing sense of taste and smell and other people go to the hospital like myself and god forbid some leave out in body bags,” said Stassi.

Stassi believes he came in contact with COVID-19 when he was in and out the hospital for a kidney stone.

“I was having some trouble breathing and I guess I was struggling around that end could have easily caught it in one of those elevators as I was trying to get treatment for kidney stones.”

Now that the sheriff is recovered, he wants to encourage Louisiana citizens more than ever to take the necessary precautions.

“Follow the guidelines that the governor has laid out and do the best they can to not go out if you don’t have to and take care of your family you don’t want to bring this home to your grandparents,” said Stassi.