PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Iberville Parish Schools Board Superintendent A. Joffrion is making an important announcement on Friday.

The Iberville Parish School System is moving back the start date for their schools.

Instead of beginning on August 10, the 2020-2021 School Year is scheduled to start on August 17.

This comes one day after Zachary decided to move back the start date for their schools.