IberiaBank switching to drive-through only; lobby access by appointment

NEW ORLEANS – Customers at IberiaBank will have to stay in their vehicles starting today, as the bank temporarily switches away from in-person banking on almost all occasions.

Certain transactions that cannot be completed through the drive-through will be carried out inside the lobby at certain locations, but that will be by appointment only. For the vast majority of IberiaBank customers, drive-through banking will now be the only option.

Drive-through hours vary by location. A full list of branches can be found at iberiabank.com.

The bank’s pending merger with First Horizon is still on track, according to bank officials.