Hungary’s stay at home restrictions will be extended indefinitely

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minister says restrictions introduced March 28 to make people stay at home will be extended indefinitely.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban credited the “judicious and successful” restrictions with slowing the rate of coronavirus infections.

Orban says the restrictions would be reviewed weekly and mayors may impose stricter rules in their own jurisdictions until Monday night. This is meant to prevent tourists from overwhelming popular destinations during the Easter break.

Hungary has 980 cases of the coronavirus and 66 deaths.