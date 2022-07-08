BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As 2,753 Louisianians battle COVID during this first week of July, their family members and close friends may also be impacted by the virus.

These individuals may be eager to assist their sick loved ones but unsure of how to do so without putting themselves at risk.

Most physicians agree that COVID can spread between people who are in close contact, which is defined as within about six feet of one another. The virus is transferred via respiratory droplets that are created when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes.

So, when a friend or family member has COVID, it’s vital to avoid close contact with them.

That said, there are ways to assist loved ones who are under quarantine as they recover from the virus.

Health experts recommend the following ways to help:

Stay in Communication– The sick individual may be scared or even lonely, so call, text, or video chat with them to let them know you care. That said, if they’re very ill and need to rest, a text may be the preferable method of communication.

Deliver food to their door– Though delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub Drop come in handy, someone who is taking time off from work for illness may not be in a financial position to constantly order food and groceries from delivery services that charge additional fees. Friends and family can help out by texting the sick person, asking what they need, and then dropping these items off at their door.

Take care of chores that don’t require contact- Offer to do chores that don’t require you to be in contact with the sick individual. For example, you might rake their leaves, tend to their outside garden, or mow the lawn. If you offer to take out their trash or recycling, it may be a good idea to wear gloves as they’ve likely had contact with the trash bags or recycled items that they’ve left by the door.

Run an errand or two– Text or call your friend with an offer to run errands to pharmacies or stores for essentials. You might also ask if their pets need any treats or if they’d like any books or games to keep themselves occupied while they’re under quarantine. Ensure that when you drop the items off, you do so without any contact.

If someone with COVID lives under your roof, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests implementing the following guidelines while caring for your loved one:

Caregivers should stay home and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms while caring for the person who is sick.

If possible, have the person who is sick use a separate bedroom and bathroom. If possible, have the person who is sick stay in their own “sick room” or area and away from others. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from the sick person.

Shared space: If you have to share space, make sure the room has good air flow.

Open the window to increase air circulation.

Improving ventilation helps remove respiratory droplets from the air.

Avoid having visitors. Avoid having any unnecessary visitors, especially visits by people who are at higher risk for severe illness.

Stay separated: The person who is sick should eat (or be fed) in their room, if possible.

Wash dishes and utensils using gloves and hot water: Handle any dishes, cups/glasses, or silverware used by the person who is sick with gloves. Wash them with soap and hot water or in a dishwasher.

Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items.

Help the person who is sick follow their doctor’s instructions for care and medicine.

For most people, symptoms last a few days, and people usually feel better after a week.

See if over-the-counter medicines for fever help the person feel better.

Make sure the person who is sick drinks a lot of fluids and rests.

Help them with grocery shopping, filling prescriptions, and getting other items they may need. Consider having the items delivered through a delivery service, if possible.

Take care of their pet(s), and limit contact between the person who is sick and their pet(s) when possible.

