‘Hotspots’ identified: Alarming covid rates in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — With covid case numbers on the rise across the state, parishes in our area are seeing alarming rates, yet again. This morning, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng gave an update on the current situation.

In the past four days, there’s been a major spike in Jefferson Parish with hundreds of new cases of covid. There have been 916 new cases in Jefferson Parish and one new death since last Friday.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told us that’s a positivity rate of 15.35 percent. At the news conference, she was warning that Jefferson Parish is seeing numbers that they haven’t seen in 6 months and now it’s getting worse.

A month ago, they were seeing 20 covid cases per day which was a 2% positivity rate. Now Jefferson Parish is averaging 289 cases per day, which is a 14% positivity rate per day on average.

President Sheng also says they are identifying hot spots across the parish and there is a correlation.

“I want to go into neighborhoods where we are seeing it, just really hot. Kenner, in the Grand Lake Estates area. A whole chunk of Metairie; David Drive, West Esplanade, Causeway, and West Napoleon, that border is a big chunk of Metairie. Also, Terrytown and the Marrero and Woodmere neighborhoods are very hot spots. There is a correlation if you look at the data, these are also areas with low vaccination rates,” said Sheng.

According to doctors at Ochsner and LCMC, this is an issue of being vaccinated. Dr. Jeffrey Elder, LCMC Medical Director saying, “This fourth surge is the pandemic is of the unvaccinated.”

Both doctors and President Cheng agreed that there are two ways out of this. One, get vaccinated and two, wear a mask.

If you are unvaccinated and want to get the covid vaccine, click here to find specific locations that are offering vaccines now.

If you have mobility issues, Jefferson Parish is still offering to come to you. Just call 504-518-4020.

As for kids and schooling in Jefferson Parish, Superintendent James Gray was at the news conference, too.

Dr. Gray told WGNO that the Jefferson Parish School District is working on new guidance and will likely release it to parents, staff, and students on Thursday, July 29, or Friday, July 30.

