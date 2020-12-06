Hospital capacity concerns grow as state sees increase in COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana hospitals are seeing another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t know what’s going to come in the door from moment to moment. We have beds at this point. We’re admitting more patients. That has changed over this last week, but tomorrow we could be inundated with patients or even by this evening, be inundated with patients where the availability of beds are tight,” said Monica Nijoka, Chief Nursing Officer at Baton Rouge General.

Nijoka said her big concern is keeping health care workers healthy while take care of patients.