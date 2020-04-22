HHS awards more than $4 million to Louisiana to fight COVID-19 in rural communities

U.S. one-hundred dollar currency banknotes pass through a money counting machine at a bank branch inside the FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, also known as FHB Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt, headquarters in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Hungary moved closer to regaining its investment grade status at Moody’s Investors Service after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government helped reduce the country’s debt load and kept the budget deficit in check. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded $4,047,216 to Louisiana to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in rural communities.

Specifically, this funding was awarded to the Louisiana Department of Health as an investment to support small rural hospitals in Louisiana.

“Today’s funding gives rural hospitals in Louisiana critical support to build up their capacity for fighting COVID-19 in their communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This funding, secured by President Trump from Congress, will build on historic efforts by the Trump Administration to help all Americans in Louisiana access the care they need during the pandemic.”

HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP) received $150 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist hospitals across the nation, funded through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP), respond to this public health emergency.



The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including the provision of testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

“As the nation combats COVID-19, hospitals, particularly in rural communities, play an integral role in care delivery and are on the frontlines of this battle,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “Timely access to this funding enables them to expand their ability to continue to provide care while adapting to the unique challenges posed by this pandemic.”

