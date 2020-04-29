Healthy Blue of Louisiana Donates $10,000 to LCTCS Response and Recovery Fund

BATON ROUGE- This week, Healthy Blue donated $10,000 in support of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Response and Recovery Fund. The donation will support colleges across the system in their efforts to provide students with food and other necessities, including the technology and equipment needed to transition to online learning during times of crisis.

“Healthy Blue is committed to supporting programs that go beyond traditional healthcare and we recognize the importance of providing the people of our communities with the services needed to promote all aspects of health and wellness, including physical, emotional and social health,” said Aaron Lambert, president, Healthy Blue. “This support is impactful for our local students and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide access to critical resources during these unprecedented times.”

The fund was created to assist students who are on the verge of suspending their educational pursuits when financial emergencies arise. Many of these students encounter barriers that force them to choose between educational expenses or paying for basic necessities.

Healthy Blue joins a host of businesses heeding the call to support the relief efforts and further LCTCS’s mission to improve the lives of individuals through education and to build thriving communities throughout Louisiana through accessible, relevant programs and collaborative partnerships for strengthening workforce and economic development.

During the COVID-19 crisis, LCTCS college leadership, faculty, and staff have balanced transitioning instruction to an online environment, supporting their local communities in a time of need, and remaining committed to the mission of building Louisiana’s workforce. However, with COVID-19 threatening student financial security, these extraordinary times are presenting challenges for students to remain focused on school.

Anyone interested in supporting the LCTCS Response and Recovery Fund is encouraged to make a donation here.