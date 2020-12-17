Healthcare heroes at Woman’s Hospital receive Covid-19 vaccinations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– A group of Capital-area healthcare heroes at Woman’s Hospital made history on Wednesday as some of the first in line to receive the Pfizer Cover-19 vaccine.

The healthcare workers say they are beyond excited to be one step closer to ending the pandemic.

“We can’t do normal things that we have always done,” Dr. Yolunda Taylor said. “We can’t go to grandmas for the weekend, travel, go to the store, go to a restaurant.”

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the world but healthcare workers say, so will the vaccine.

“We’ve been waiting for it and it’s finally here and we can get ourselves vaccinated and our friends and everyone in the community, so this is an exciting time,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor received the vaccine on Wednesday morning.

