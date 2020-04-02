Having a birthday parade is an option for New Orleans kids during the coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – Adapting to a new normal is tough on adults but it can be even harder on kids, especially those celebrating a birthday during this time of quarantine and social distancing.

Nola Family has a solution to ease the disappointment for kids who would normally be celebrating with their friends and participating in fun group activities: “walk-by” birthday parades.

The first one happened Wednesday night for five-year-old Harper. According to the Nola Family website, the response to this new idea has been overwhelming and more volunteers are needed to meet the demand.

The rules are simple: the celebration will last no more than 10 minutes at each house. Each parade will be limited to six costumed participants, who will sing, dance, etc. in front of the home of the birthday child. Nola Family urges parents to keep the parade a surprise for the best results.

To keep things safe, families can watch from the window or the porch, but no closer. Sharing the event via social media is encouraged.

“New Orleans loves to parade, so let’s throw one for the birthday kids!” says the Nola Family site, with the caveat that this is the first time the organization has tried something like this, so it asks for patience as the kinks are worked out.

If you’d like to volunteer, or arrange a parade for your child, details can be found by clicking here.