Haughton man who spent nearly 100 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after being released

Smaller group of CCU staff wearing their Team Terry Tee shirts in his room just before discharge. (Photo: WKHS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haughton man who was released from the hospital after spending 99 days in COVID-19 ICU and 73 days on an ECMO machine has died, according to the Willis-Knighton Health System.

Terry Roberson left a Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport on Friday, January 8 after spending 99 days first in the coronavirus intensive care unit and later the critical care unit, where he was on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine for 73 days.

The Willis-Knighton Health System released a statement Tuesday on the passing of Mr. Roberson.

Since the start of the pandemic, Willis-Knighton Health System has been in the forefront of caring for the majority of the patients with COVID-19 in northwest Louisiana. The physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists, as well as other clinical team professionals, have given unrelenting care with exceptional compassion and devotion to patients and their families. As our nation has witnessed with the reporting of the COVID pandemic, medical and nursing professionals have encountered many challenges in this battle. Willis-Knighton staff have embraced the joy in celebration of all the victories and experienced broken hearts while grieving each loss. A statement from one of the critical care nurses regarding Terry Roberson exemplifies the profound impact he and his family made on the staff: “Terry thought we saved him, but in reality, he saved us because he drew all of us closer to God.” Willis-Knighton Health System was honored and grateful to have taken care of Mr. Roberson and his family. The ECMO team and critical care staff as well as the health system grieve in his loss and will forever treasure his memory. Willis-Knighton Health System

Roberson was supposed to spend the next two to four weeks at WK Rehabilitation Institute after his release, where he would have gone through physical and occupational therapy before returning home.