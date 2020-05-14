Harry Connick Jr., Film Crew to Produce ‘United We Sing’ Tribute to Frontline Workers

NEW ORLEANS — Today, a film crew working in collaboration with New Orleans-born entertainer Harry Connick Jr. began production in the city for “United We Sing,” Mr. Connick’s planned televised tribute to frontline workers in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production is expected to conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Mr. Connick and his production team are filming at six public locations across the city for a CBS special to be aired at a later date. Mr. Connick, who also is the co-founder of the Carnival krewe Orpheus, has traveled through states honoring frontline workers and is wrapping up the tour in his hometown of New Orleans. The special will honor such frontline workers as healthcare, public safety, sanitation, grocery employees, and will honor culture bearers lost to the pandemic — including jazz musician and educator Ellis Marsalis, one of Mr. Connick’s mentors.

The production is being conducted in coordination with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy through the Film Office. In accordance with the City’s “Stay Home” order, safety protocols including social distancing, and wearing masks and gloves, are being enforced.