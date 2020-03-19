Harrah’s New Orleans donates nearly 8,000 lbs. of food to Second Harvest

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Harrah’s New Orleans donated 7,852 lbs. of produce, frozen food, fresh meat and dairy to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

The donation included 1,000 lbs. of top round, 160 lbs. of shrimp, 400 lbs. of catfish and 75 gallons of milk.

“Second Harvest is so grateful to Harrah’s for their generous support,” said Emily Slazer, Food Sourcing Manager. “We thank them for taking the time and effort to donate unused kitchen inventory. “The fresh and nutritious food they donated is the equivalent of 6,543 meals to feed community members in need!”

The donation came from Harrah’s New Orleans restaurants and bakery which are temporarily closed at the direction of Governor Edwards and the state gaming board in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ This is an incredibly challenging time for all of us in the hospitality business in New Orleans and throughout the state, said Kennedy Smith, Harrah’s New Orleans Vice President of Marketing. “We were happy to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and empty out our refrigerators and freezers to help the hungry in our community.”