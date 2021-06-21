Happening today: Registration opens at noon for Louisiana’s ‘Shot at a Million’ lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Registration opens at noon for Louisiana’s “Shot At A Million” program.

“It’s time to take your Shot At A Million, Louisiana. Any resident who has taken at least one COVID vaccine dose can register to win life-changing cash and scholarship prizes. Get your first shot by July 31 and you could be our grand prize winner,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Louisiana residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to enter the weekly drawings.

Upon registration, residents ages 18 or older are automatically entered to win the weekly drawings for $100,000 and the grand prize of $1,000,000.

Residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Vaccinated residents may enter the drawings at any point — now through July to be eligible for all remaining drawings after registration.

The schedule for the drawings can be found below:

Image courtesy of Bring Back Louisiana

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 877-356-1511 and register for Louisiana’s Shot At A Million lottery.