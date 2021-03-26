Happening Saturday: Attorney Juan Lafonta hosts mass vaccination event at UNO Lakefront Arena

NEW ORLEANS — Juan Lafonta & Associates, L.L.C. has teamed up with InclusivCare and Doc Griggs Foundation for a COVID-19 mass vaccination event.

On Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., InclusivCare will be providing free drive-up COVID-19 vaccines at UNO Lakefront Arena.

The address for the event is 6801 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122.

Vaccines will be issued to individuals who are eligible by the LDH guidelines.

To sign up, CLICK HERE or call 877-302-4985

According to Attorney, Juan Lafonta, “In times like these we must work together. We have all seen the damages of Covid-19 in our community and we must each do our part to help. I am happy to partner with InclusivCare, UNO Lakefront Arena, Doc Griggs Foundation, and WGNO to provide approximately 700 vaccines to our community. We highly encourage all that are eligible to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Vaccines will be free and provided by registration only. A brief screening process will be required to ensure eligibility based on the guidelines. Individuals should bring a picture ID to verify age or work ID to verify employment.