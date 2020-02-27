Halt of Muslim pilgrimage over virus brings worldwide dismay

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s suspension of the umrah pilgrimage over the global virus outbreak could eventually force millions of Muslims around the world to postpone or cancel their journey.
Many have eagerly awaited the trip for years.
The suspension could also potentially affect the much larger annual hajj pilgrimage, set to begin in late July.
For the 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, it closes one of the last avenues for leaving the narrow coastal strip, which has been ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas and blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007.
In Egypt, thousands of angry passengers scuffled with police at Cairo International Airport. Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, summoned the Saudi ambassador to request an exemption.